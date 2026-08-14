BISE announces SSC Annual-II examination schedule

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has announced that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual-II Examination 2026 for 9th and 10th classes will commence on October 7, under the cluster-based examination system.

According to a notification issued by BISE Peshawar, the last date for submission of admission forms with normal fee is September 2, with double fee September 10 and triple fee September 21.

The examination fee for 9th class regular/private fresh and full-failed candidates has been fixed at Rs 3,000 with normal fee, Rs 4,200 with double fee and Rs 5,400 with triple fee. For 10th class fresh/full-failed candidates, the fee is Rs 3,200, Rs 4,400 and Rs 5,600, respectively.

Candidates appearing for re-examination of one, two or three subjects or seeking improvement of marks will be charged according to the prescribed fee schedule.

The fee for improvement of marks in 9th, 10th, both parts or additional subjects is Rs 3,600 with normal fee, Rs 5,100 with double fee and Rs 6,600 with triple fee.

The board said admission fees could be deposited through any branch of Allied Bank, Muslim Commercial Bank or EasyPaisa against an online system-generated receipt.

BISE Peshawar clarified that the admission process would be paperless and hard copies of forms were not required to be submitted to the board. However, institutions would retain the forms and produce them before the SSC Examination Section in case of any observation or complication.

A centre creation fee of Rs 80,000 will be charged from institutions seeking establishment of an examination centre under the cluster policy.

Applications by private institutions for centre creation must be submitted through the online portal by September 2, and applications in hard form will not be accepted.

The board further stated that candidates appearing for 9th class improvement in the SSC Annual-II Examination 2026 would not be eligible to seek 9th class improvement again with fresh 10th class admission in the SSC Annual-I Examination 2027.

Roll number slips for regular and private candidates will be launched on the web portal during the last week of September, while private candidates’ roll number slips will be available on the BISE Peshawar website from September 25.

Candidates who do not receive their slips will be able to obtain duplicate slips from the board’s One Window Service.

The board warned that admission forms would not be accepted after the prescribed deadlines.