BISE matric exam results 2025 announced

Dera Ismail Khan: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan here on Thursday organized a prize distribution ceremony to honor the high achievers of the Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Annual Examinations 2025.

City Mayor Umer Amin Khan Gandapur was the chief guest at the event, which saw the presence of Chairman Professor Dr. Ihsanullah, Secretary Dr. Qayyum Nawaz, Controller of Examinations Dr. Qaiser Anwar, District Education Officers from Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and South Waziristan, along with principals, teachers, and parents.

Speaking on the occasion, the City Mayor congratulated the students and encouraged them to continue their academic journey with dedication. He said that matriculation marks serve as the foundation of a student’s future and appreciated the provincial government’s commitment to educational development across all departments.

Chairman Dr. Ihsanullah, in his remarks, highlighted the efforts made for the timely declaration of results. He announced that the board is moving towards full digitization, with on-screen marking to be introduced from 2026. An online fee payment system will also be launched next week, enabling students to pay their dues from any location. He further revealed that 100 kanals of land have been allocated for the construction of a new board complex equipped with a sports facility, youth hostel, and other essential infrastructure for the board’s operations and future needs.

Earlier, Controller of Examinations Dr. Qaiser Anwar formally announced the results, stating that female students had secured top positions in both Science and Arts groups. Mishal Khan of Dar-e-Arqam Model School clinched the top position in the Science Group with 1171 marks, followed by Ayla Zainab of Qurtuba Public School with 1161 marks, and Rustam Wazir of Cadet College Wana with 1160 marks. In the Arts Group, Ayla Noor from Government Girls High School Ama Khel, Tank, stood first with 1084 marks, while Maryam of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Paharpur secured second position with 1083 marks. Romana Gul, also from the same school, stood third with 1045 marks.

A total of 23,845 candidates appeared in the matriculation examination this year, out of which 21,525 passed, reflecting an overall pass percentage of 90.27. In the Science Group, 17,286 students appeared and 16,154 were declared successful, while the Arts Group had 6,559 candidates, with 5,371 passing.

In Grade 9, a total of 25,701 candidates appeared for the exams, with 20,092 qualifying, marking a pass percentage of 78.18. The Science Group had 18,929 students, of which 15,502 passed, whereas the Arts Group recorded 4,590 successful candidates out of 6,772.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of awards and certificates among the top position holders amid rounds of applause and appreciation from the audience.