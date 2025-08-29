BISE DI Khan Board 12th class results 2025: Here's how to check online

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan is set to announce the Class 12 (HSSC Part II) annual results 2025 on Saturday, August 30.

The BISE DI Khan results hold great importance, as they represent the successful completion of intermediate education and play a key role in determining students’ eligibility for university admissions.

For many candidates, the moment reflects years of hard work, dedication, and academic perseverance.

A strong performance in the intermediate exams can open doors to future opportunities in various academic and professional fields, shaping the next steps in a student’s educational journey.

BISE DI Khan is widely recognised for its transparent and fair examination process, maintaining a reputation of credibility and trust among students, parents, and educational institutions.

BISE DI Khan results announcement schedule:

BISE Dera Ismail Khan will be announced on Saturday, August 30, at 2:00 PM. Results will be announced for the session 2025, for Class 12 (HSSC Part II) that took place earlier this year.

How to check the intermediate result 2025:

Through the official website:

Students can view their results by visiting the official BISE DI Khan website https://www.bisedik.edu.pk/, navigating to the ‘Results’ section, selecting HSSC Part II, entering the roll number, and pressing the ‘Submit’ button.

By Name:

Enter your full name on the same web page (mentioned above), and write your full name as per examination records and press the ‘Submit’ button.

By SMS:

Those who don’t have internet access can check their BISE DI Khan results by simply sending their roll number to 9819. Result details will be received via SMS.

4. By Gazette:



You can download the official results from the website after they are announced.

The names of students securing the top three positions will be announced before the general result is announced. The board will later organise a ceremony in honour of those who secure the positions.