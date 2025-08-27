BISE Faisalabad announces SSC 2nd annual exam schedule

FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) second annual supplementary examinations for Grade 9 and 10, state-run APP reported on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the Grade 10 exams will begin on September 10, 2025, and conclude on September 24, 2025, while the Grade 9 exams will be held from September 25 to October 8, 2025.

The practical examinations are scheduled from October 15 to October 31, 2025.

Candidates with queries may contact the Deputy Controller Examination (Matric) at 041-2517322 or the Assistant Controller (Conduct) at 041-9330388.

Read More: FBISE announces HSSC results

Earlier, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part I and II first annual examinations 2025.

According to an announcement on its official X account on Monday, the result declaration ceremony was streamed live on the board’s digital platforms.

Students can check their results by visiting the official website of the federal board at www.fbise.edu.pk

After opening the homepage, they need to click on the “Results” tab, select their examination (HSSC Part I or II), enter their roll number and click “Submit.” Mark sheets will also be available for download.