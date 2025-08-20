BISE Gujranwala announces 9th class results 2025 — Check here

GUJRANWALA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala announced the results of the 9th class annual examinations 2025 on Wednesday. Students can now access their results online.

According to official details, all educational boards across Punjab have released the 9th class results simultaneously. A special ceremony is scheduled to honor students who achieved top positions.

The overall pass percentage at BISE Gujranwala was recorded at 49.37%. Out of a total of 271,463 candidates who appeared in the exams, 134,034 were declared successful, while 137,429 students did not pass.

BISE officials confirmed that students can check their results through their respective board websites or via SMS using the designated codes.

