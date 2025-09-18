BISE Lahore class 12 result gazette 2025

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has shared the complete results gazette of 12th Class for the year 2025, ARY News reported.

BISE Lahore Class 12 results gazette shows 60.86 percent passing result, with 109,741 out of 180,329 candidates passing.

In the BISE Lahore Class 12 results 2025, students who secured top positions had a significant competition, and they gave an extraordinary performance.

Among the overall top positions, Khadija Tahira from KIPS COLLEGE FOR GIRLS, MAIN SARGODHA ROAD, SHEIKHUPURA, bearing roll number 509155, secured the overall top position by achieving 96.58 percent.

The second position went to Maleeha Khan from GOVT. KINNAIRD COLLEGE FOR WOMEN, LAHORE, bearing Roll No. 518671, securing 96.41 percent, and the third position was equally secured by Haram Irfan, from PUNJAB COLLEGE FOR GIRLS, 2-KM GANDA SINGH ROAD, KASUR, having Roll No. 950012, Muhammad Tanvil Ahmed, from KIPS COLLEGE FOR BOYS NEAR SUI GAS OFFICE MAIN SARGODHA ROAD SHEIKHUPURA bearing roll number 533885, and Muhammad Shaban, from PUNJAB COLLEGE OF SCIENCE, 151-FEROZPUR ROAD, LAHORE, having roll number 537665, securing 96.33 percent.

In the overall examinations, 184,000 candidates registered, and 180,329 appeared for the exams. Out of these, 109,741 candidates were successful.

According to the board officials, the overall pass percentage in the BISE Lahore Class 12 results stood at 60.86 percent.

The BISE Lahore Class 12 results are very important because they decide if students can go on to higher education. These results affect university admissions, scholarships, and future job options. Doing well in these exams can help students get into special programs like engineering, medicine, and business, which can shape their academic and career paths.

