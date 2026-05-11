LAHORE: Roll number slips for class 12 students for the first annual intermediate examinations 2026 have been issued by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore.

The Inter Part 2 exams are set to start from May 20. On the day, Psychology, Food Nutrition, Military Science, and other papers will be conducted, while the English compulsory paper is scheduled for May 21.

The Lahore Board said Group in which a candidate is to take the examination shall be mentioned on his/her Roll Number Slip.

No candidate shall be allowed under any circumstances whatever to take the examination in a group and the center of examination other than the one allotted to him/her.

Questions in lieu of Translation have been incorporated in the English (Compulsory) paper (II) for those candidates who have been especially offered the Alternative Easy Course of Urdu.

There will be no separate Question paper for such candidates.

The board said any general/local holidays during the examination will not affect the date sheet 2026.

How to Download Class 12 Roll Number 2026 PDF

Regular students will get their roll number slips from their respective institutions while the private students can download their slips online using the following easy steps.

Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the official (website )of the BISE Lahore

Students need to enter the following details

*-Enter your Form No. According to the Admission Form

*-Enter your Current Exam Roll No

*-Enter your Previous Roll No

*-Enter your Reference No

*-Enter your Complete Name According to the Admission Form

*-Enter your Complete Father’s Name According to the Admission Form

After entering one of the above-mentioned details, click the “Get Roll No. Slip” Button

Your roll number slip will appear on the screen

You can download it in PDF form on your phone or computer.