BISE Lahore, other boards class 11- How to check results online

The results date for Intermediate part 1 exam 2025 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, and other Punjab boards has been revealed.

The nine education boards of Punjab will announce the part 1 results 2025 of all groups on October 15. Students can check their intermediate part 1 or FA, FSC, ICS or I.Com part 1 results through official websites of their respective educational boards.

The boards which will announce the results includes BISE Lahore, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Multan, BISE DG Khan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, BISE Bahawalpur and BISE Sahiwal. Students can get their annual results for intermediate part I by sending SMS to a dedicated code.

Following is the complete list of SMS code for all nine BISE in Punjab:

BISE Lahore: 800291

BISE Gujranwala: 800299

BISE Rawalpindi: 800296

BISE Multan: 800293

BISE Sahiwal: 800292

BISE Faisalabad: 800240

BISE Sargodha: 800290

BISE DG Khan: 800295

BISE Bahawalpur: 800298

Students can also check their results by sending their roll number to the SMS codes of their respective boards.

Another way to check the results is gazette, which is issued by the boards on the result day. Students can also download the complete copy of gazette to find the results in case to forget roll number.

Earlier on 18 Sep, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has shared the complete results gazette of 12th Class for the year 2025, ARY News reported.

BISE Lahore Class 12 results gazette shows 60.86 percent passing result, with 109,741 out of 180,329 candidates passing.

In the BISE Lahore Class 12 results 2025, students who secured top positions had a significant competition, and they gave an extraordinary performance.