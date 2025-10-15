BISE Punjab Boards 11th Class Results 2025 Announced

LAHORE: The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) across Punjab have announced the results of the 11th class (HSSC-I) exam 2025.

Special ceremonies were organised at the headquarters of all nine education boards of Punjab to honour top-performing students. Top-performing students from various groups were awarded certificates and shields by the chief guests.

Across Punjab, students, including those who fall under the BISE Bahawalpur Board, BISE DG Khan Board, BISE Faisalabad Board, BISE Gujranwala Board, BISE Lahore Board, BISE Multan Board, BISE Rawalpindi Board, BISE Sahiwal Board, and BISE Sargodha Board, can access through numerous platforms.

Students of all BISE Punjab Boards can check their 11th class results through official websites, by the Gazettes of All BISE Punjab Boards, and through the SMS service.

Official Websites of All BISE Punjab Boards

11th class results are available online on the official websites of all Punjab boards:

BISE Punjab Board Name Website

Rawalpindi https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/

Lahore https://www.biselahore.com/

Multan https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/

Faisalabad http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/

Sargodha https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/

Gujranwala https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/

Bahawalpur https://bisebwp.edu.pk/

DG Khan https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/

Sahiwal https://www.bisesahiwal.edu.pk

Result through SMS Service

BISEs also offered students SMS service to access their results via SMS by sending their roll numbers to their respective board’s number:

BISE Punjab Board Name SMS Code Rawalpindi 800296 Lahore 800291 Multan 800293 Faisalabad 800240 Sargodha 800290 Gujranwala 800299 Bahawalpur 800298 DG Khan 800295 Sahiwal 800292

