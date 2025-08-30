BISE Swat Board 11th Class results 2025: Here's how to check online

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat is set to roll out the Class 11 (HSSC Part I) annual results 2025 today on Saturday, August 30.

The BISE Swat results hold great importance, as they represent the successful completion of intermediate education and play a key role in determining students’ eligibility for the next class and university admissions afterwards.

For many candidates, the moment reflects years of hard work, dedication, and academic perseverance.

A strong performance in the intermediate exams in class 11 can open doors to future opportunities in various academic and professional fields, shaping the next steps in a student’s educational journey.

BISE Swat is widely recognised for its transparent and fair examination process, maintaining a reputation of credibility and trust among students, parents, and educational institutions.

BISE Swat results announcement schedule:

BISE Swat will be announced on Saturday, August 30, at 2:00 PM. Results will be announced for the annual session 2025, for Class 11 (HSSC Part I), which took place earlier this year.

How to check the intermediate result 2025:

Through the official website:

Students can view their results by visiting the official BISE Swat website https://www.bisess.edu.pk/site/, navigating to the ‘Results’ section, selecting HSSC Part I, entering the roll number, and pressing the ‘Submit’ button.

By Name:

Enter your full name in the “search by Name “ tab on the same web page (mentioned above), and write your full name as per examination records and press the ‘Submit’ button.

By SMS:

Those who don’t have internet access can check their BISE Swat results by simply sending their roll number to 9818. Result details will be received via SMS.

4. By Gazette:



You can download the official results from the website after they are announced.

The names of students securing the top three positions will be announced before the general result is announced. The board will later organise a ceremony in honour of those who secure the positions.