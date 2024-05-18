Bishkek violence: Pakistan envoy raises concerns with Kyrgyz Deputy FM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kyrgyzstan Republic Hassan Ali Zaigham on Saturday raised concerns with Deputy Foreign Minister (FM) Imangaziev Almaz of the Pakistani nationals, particularly the large number of affected Pakistani students and their families, about violence in Bishkek.

At the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s ambassador met the Kyrgyz deputy foreign minister in connection with the incidents of violence in Bishkek, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The Kyrgyz minister informed that their authorities had controlled the situation which was now back to normal.

He said that the Kyrgyz police was providing security to all the hostels and the matter was being directly supervised by the Kyrgyz President.

Deputy FM Almaz assured the ambassador that the government of Kyrgyzstan would take legal action against the perpetrators yesterday’s attack.

He shared that fourteen foreign nationals including some Pakistanis were discharged after first aid while one Pakistani national remained under treatment.

Meanwhile, the envoy urged the Kyrgyz Government to prioritize the safeguarding of Pakistani nationals.

Read More: Pakistan issues demarche to Kyrgyzstan over Bishkek violence

Violent clashes have erupted between student groups in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek, with reports of attackers using batons. The attackers forcefully entered the hostel rooms and wounded several international students including Pakistanis.

The violence reportedly erupted due to a harassment incident involving Egyptian female students on May 13.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s embassy in Kyrgyzstan issued an advisory to the Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors.

“In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advise all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation return to normal,” Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Zaigham wrote on X, formerly Twitter, early on Saturday.

IN VIEW OF MOB VIOLENCE AROUND STUDENT HOSTELS IN BISHKEK,

THE EMBASSY STONGLY ADVISE ALL PAKISTANI STUDENTS IN BISHKEK TO STAY INDOORS UNTIL THE SITUATION RETURN TO NORMAL. WE ARE LIAISING WITH THE LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES TO ENSURE SAFETY OF OUR STUDENT FRATERNITY. — Hasan Zaigham (@hazaigham) May 17, 2024



“We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity.”

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a spokeswoman for the Pakistani foreign office, said the Pakistani embassy had responded to hundreds of queries by students and their families.

She said Pakistan’s envoy and his team were available on the emergency contact numbers: +996555554476 and +996507567667.

PM Shehbaz directs to assist students

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of the violent situation in Bishkek and expressed concern for Pakistani students.

“Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan’s Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance,” he wrote on X.

Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan’s Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 18, 2024

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government had established contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the protection of Pakistani students in Bishkek, amidst the incidents of mob violence.

The reports of mob attacks on students in the Kyrgyz Republic are extremely concerning. We have established contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure protection of Pakistani students. I have instructed our Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to fully facilitate them. — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) May 18, 2024

While calling the reports of mob attacks on students “extremely concerning”, the foreign minister instructed the Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to fully facilitate them.