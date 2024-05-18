Bishkek violence: PM directs Amir Muqam to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Shari has directed Federal Minister Amir Muqam to immediately travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to assist and rescue the Pakistani students affected by the recent violence, ARY News reported on Saturday.

On the direction of the prime minister, Engineer Amir Muqam will leave for Bishkek tonight, a press release issued by the PM House said.

Amir Muqam will meet with high level government officials in Bishkek to address the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of Pakistani students.

He will also meet with the students, listen to their concerns, and ensure that they receive the best possible medical treatment for any injuries.

The prime minister has expressed deep concern over the recent violence against foreign students in Kyrgyzstan and has directed that all possible assistance be provided to the affected Pakistani students.

He also instructed that those who wish to return to Pakistan be facilitated to do so at government expense.

The prime minister has assured that the government will not leave the students alone in this difficult time and will maintain constant contact between the students and their parents through the embassy.

Violent clashes have erupted between student groups in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek, with reports of attackers using batons. The attackers forcefully entered the hostel rooms and wounded several international students including Pakistanis.

The violence reportedly erupted due to a harassment incident involving Egyptian female students on May 13.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s embassy in Kyrgyzstan issued an advisory to the Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors.

“In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advise all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation return to normal,” Pakistan’s ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Hasan Zaigham wrote on X, formerly Twitter, early on Saturday.

“We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity.”

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a spokeswoman for the Pakistani foreign office, said the Pakistani embassy had responded to hundreds of queries by students and their families.

She said Pakistan’s envoy and his team were available on the emergency contact numbers: +996555554476 and +996507567667.