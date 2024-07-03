25 lacs contract, minor boys for assassination: Shocking details of Bishnoi gang’s plot to kill Salman Khan unveiled

Maharashtra Police chargesheet unveiled chilling new details of the plot hatched by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

As reported by Indian news agencies, the chargesheet filed by the Maharashtra Police of India against the accused in Salman Khan’s home firing case, further revealed the new details of his murder plot, establishing a clear link with the jailed gangster.

The chargesheet reveals that the plot to kill Khan was conspired over the course of several months, between August 2023 and April 2024, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued a contract worth INR25 lacs.

The probe also showed that the gang tried to acquire specialised and advanced guns including AK-47s, AK-92s and M16 rifles, as well as the Turkish-made Zigana pistol, the same weapon used in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

Additionally, the chargesheet revealed that the Bishnoi gang planned to kill Khan in a similar way to Moose Wala, attacking him during a movie shoot or while he was leaving his Panvel farmhouse. It has also been alleged that an extensive surveillance routine, with at least 60-70 individuals, was underway to track the ‘Tiger 3’ actor and his movement in his Bandra residence, Panvel farmhouse and Goregaon Film City, leading up to the firing incident.

Moreover, minor boys, under the age of 18, acting on the orders of Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, were used by the gang to surveil the actor’s residence and carried out communication with gangsters, via a Whatsapp group having 15-16 members.

The audio, recovered by the officials from one of the arrested suspects, matched the voice of Anmol Bishnoi and has been sent to the forensic laboratory for verification.

Firing at Salman Khan’s house

Earlier, the two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested at least six accused of the gang, for their involvement in the Bandra firing case.

For the unversed, Lawrence Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.

