Bismah Maroof is better than Babar Azam: Urooj Mumtaz

Former Pakistani women’s cricketer Urooj Mumtaz has declared all-rounder Bismah Maroof a better player than the current top-ranked batter Babar Azam.

Urooj Mumtaz gave the shocking statement during a TV show. She also said that Bismah Maroof is the Babar Azam of women’s cricket and at times, the all-rounder is a better player than Azam.

The video of her statement went viral on the internet.

Urooj Mumtaz believes Bismah Maroof is at times a better player than Babar Azam 🇵🇰👀 #AUSvPAKpic.twitter.com/kERfkL2MrG — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 24, 2023

Bismah Maroof possessed incredible statistics on her record book as she contributed equally well to the team with both bat and ball.

In the 133 WODIs, Maroof scored 3278 runs and has 2893 runs in the 140 WT20s including 32 fifties in the two formats of play.

In the 50-over format, she picked 44 wickets and bagged 36 scalps in the 140 games in the T20 format.

On the other hand, Babar Azam is currently No. 1 ranked ODI batter and one of the best batters Pakistan has ever produced besides possessing several records.