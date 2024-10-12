Hareem Farooq looks like a vision in white: See pics

Film and TV actor Hareem Farooq is a vision to behold in an all-white desi look for her latest set of pictures going viral on social media.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Hareem Farooq treated her Instagram followers with a bunch of new pictures, probably from a recent impromptu shoot at home.
The 11-picture gallery, posted without any caption on the gram, sees the ‘Bismil’ star look like a dream in a white traditional outfit, which she paired with silver jewellery and matching khussas to compliment the accents on her dress. Farooq opted for blow-dried hair and subtle makeup for the clicks.
She added Indian singer-actor Aparshakti Khurrana’s trending song ‘Zaroor’ on the post.
Thousands of social users showered their love on the viral pictures, with likes and comments for Farooq as well as her latest on-screen character, Masooma. A fan even remarked that no one could have done better justice to Masooma like her.
It is worth noting here that Hareem Farooq returned to the TV screens after a long time, with her latest serial ‘Bismil’, co-starring Nauman Ijaz and Savera Nadeem.
The additional cast of the play also features Saad Qureshi, Behroz Sabzwari, Shaheen Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Rabia Shakeel and Adnan Jeelani among others.
The Aehsun Talish directorial and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, ‘Bismil’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.