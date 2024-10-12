Hareem Farooq looks like a vision in white: See pics

Film and TV actor Hareem Farooq is a vision to behold in an all-white desi look for her latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Hareem Farooq treated her Instagram followers with a bunch of new pictures, probably from a recent impromptu shoot at home.

The 11-picture gallery, posted without any caption on the gram, sees the ‘Bismil’ star look like a dream in a white traditional outfit, which she paired with silver jewellery and matching khussas to compliment the accents on her dress. Farooq opted for blow-dried hair and subtle makeup for the clicks.

She added Indian singer-actor Aparshakti Khurrana’s trending song ‘Zaroor’ on the post.