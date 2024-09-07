BISP to abolish franchise system after corruption complaints

ISLAMABAD: The authorities have decided to abolish the franchise system of the BISP after disclosure of massive corruption, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

After corruption complaints Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid has decided to abolish the franchise system to distribute monetary support to poor and needy people.

Sources said that the BISP has inked agreements with six banks for distribution of monetary assistance among beneficiaries. “The monetary support money will be distributed with the online wallet account,” according to sources.

“Under the new arrangement the BISP card holders’ remuneration will be transferred to the bank account,” sources said.

Chairperson BISP Rubina Khalid during her secret visits of franchise centres was acquainted with complaints of the women card holders of the BISP.

The women members of the social safety net had complained about corruption.

“Now all beneficiaries the BISP programmes will receive direct transfer of payments that will end corrupt practices,” sources added.

President Asif Ali Zardari had approved the appointment of a senior leader of the PPP Rubina Khalid as Chairperson of the BISP in May this year.

After assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, the social safety network programme was launched after her name in 2008.

BISP is considered as the largest and most systematic social protection initiative to be launched in Pakistan to give monetary support to poor and needy people.