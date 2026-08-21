ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has advised beneficiaries to obtain Benazir SIMs for digital wallets exclusively from designated BISP offices, warning that acquiring SIMs from unauthorized sources could lead to complications.

In a public advisory, BISP urged beneficiaries to remain cautious of rumours, misinformation and misleading claims regarding the issuance of Benazir SIMs. The programme stressed that beneficiaries should rely only on official channels for accurate information and guidance.

BISP further advised beneficiaries to contact their nearest BISP office for clarification and assistance regarding the digital wallet and SIM issuance process.

The programme said that ensuring the safety, convenience and transparency of services for beneficiaries remains one of its key priorities.

Read more: BISP beneficiaries to receive digital wallets from THIS date

Earlier, the Minister of State for Finance in Pakistan, Bilal Azhar Kayani announced that all beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will be provided with digital wallets by the end of the current year, 2026.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the launch of Z-Wallet, Bilal Azhar Kayani said the government was working with the public and private sectors to promote digital payments across Pakistan.

He said the digital payment system had been strengthened by the introduction of Raast, and that the government was working to make digital transactions easier for users.

According to the minister of state, over two million traders are now using digital payment facilities, while the number of digital banking users has reached 137 million.

The government has also provided subsidies on merchant discount rates (MDR) to encourage payments through QR codes, he said.

Bilal Azhar Kayani said significant progress had also been made in digitizing government payments.