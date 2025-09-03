BISP dynamic survey: A complete registration guide

The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has launched a nationwide BISP dynamic survey to increase its impact on 10 million families.

A simple, transparent, and easily accessible registration process has been designed for all eligible households.

Under the BISP dynamic survey, families can get quarterly financial help ranging from Rs10,500 to Rs13,500, depending on their privileged status.

Registration guide

To participate in the BISP dynamic survey, qualified individuals have to visit their nearest BISP Tehsil Office and find the Dynamic Registration Desk.

Citizens are required to bring their original CNIC, a NADRA-issued B-Form for any children, a recent electricity bill, and an active mobile number.

Upon visiting, you will receive a survey token and will need to wait for your turn.

Once inside the registration room, a data entry operator will ask a series of socio-economic questions, which the individuals must answer while completing the form and verifying their identity with a thumbprint.

After finishing the survey, they should expect to receive a confirmation SMS from 8171 indicating that the survey has been completed. If deemed eligible, they will then receive further confirmation via a message from 811.

BISP has emphasised that the BISP dynamic survey is free of cost, and any attempt to charge fees is illegal.

The program also warns against fraudulent messages and urges citizens to rely only on official communication channels.