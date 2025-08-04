BISP to launch direct bank payment system for women

KARACHI: The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is set to launch a direct bank payment system, which will be operational under the umbrella of the dynamic pilot initiative “Sahulat Accounts”, starting from August 13, 2025, ARY News reported.

By this initiative, transparency, security, and dignity in financial support disbursement will be enhanced for many qualified women across Pakistan.

Regarding the initiative, BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid mentioned that the pilot phase will be launched in seven key districts, which include Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and Peshawar.

Qualified receivers from these districts will be able to open personal bank accounts with their chosen financial institutions. This will allow them to receive payments directly without the involvement of a third party.

“This direct bank payment system will be an innovative change towards digitalisation from traditional cash transfer methods,” Rubina Khalid stated. “Through this initiative, women will be able to access their funds independently, securely, and with nobility.”

BISP is also working to integrate the digital wallets into the Sahulat Accounts to further streamline the payment methods. This will be another milestone for the Nation in financial development and digital transformation.

Rubina Khalid mentioned the Benazir Hunarmand Program, inaugurated by President Asif Ali Zardari on June 21, 2025, on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Read More: BISP Taleemi Wazaif: Here’s how to get cash reward for education

This program provides internationally recognised training programs to BISP beneficiaries and their families. Through these trainings, they will be able to earn and support their families independently.

Senator Rubina Khalid stressed that the direct bank payment system is a foundation of BISP’s future, signalling a positive change in the lives of poor families. Additionally, she highlighted that BISP has received global recognition, and international delegations will visit Pakistan to study this model and apply it in their countries.

This initiative will be a milestone in the digital and financial sector of Pakistan, and will help beneficiaries to have a smooth and streamlined payment mechanism.