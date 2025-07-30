BISP Taleemi Wazaif: Here’s how to get cash reward for education

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) management has issued latest criteria for registration of students under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif cash transfer programme.

What is Benazir Taleemi Wazaif?

Benazir Taleemi Wazaif is a Conditional Cash Transfer Programme for education of children of BISP active Kafalat beneficiaries up to higher secondary level. Through additional cash incentives beneficiaries are motivated to get their children enrolled in schools/colleges and discourage dropout rate by ensuring retention.

Eligibility criteria

The Benazir Taleemi Wazaif program has outlined clear eligibility criteria for enrolling children of active BISP Kafalat beneficiaries. The requirements are as follows:

Children must be part of an active BISP Kafalat beneficiary household.

For Primary Education, eligible children must be between 4 and 12 years old.

For Secondary Education, eligible children must be between 8 and 18 years old.

For Higher Secondary Education, eligible children must be between 13 and 22 years old.

The student’s father must be eligible for Benazir sponsorship.

Each child (under the eligible age criteria) of existing active BISP family, is verified only once in the Programme during registration (when he enters the Programme).First quarter payment gets released after enrolment of children in Benazir Taleemi Wazaif.

A beneficiary child must attend school/college for at least 70 percent of the school/college effective days within a quarter to get cash transfer from 2nd quarter and onwards.

How to register?

The parents willing to register their children for Conditional Cash Transfer Programme can take them to the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) facilitation office.

Required documents

Children’s B-Form

BISP beneficiary’s already registered mobile number.

The relevant officer will register and issue an enrollment slip. which is mandatory to fill in the details.

After filling out the slip, submit it back to the BISP office.

After the enrollment slip is verified, your stipend will be issued.

Stipend rate of enrolled children

Description Per Boy/per quarter (Rs.) Per Girl /per quarter (Rs.) Primary Level 1,500 2,000 Secondary Level 2,500 3,000 Higher Secondary Level 3,500 4,000

Graduation bonus for girls

A one-time graduation bonus of Rs.3,000/- is part of Benazir Education Stipends program to encourage girls to complete primary education.