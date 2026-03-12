BISP increases Kafaalat stipend to Rs14,500 

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has announced an increase in the quarterly stipend under the Benazir Kafaalat Programme.

Chairperson Rubina Khalid shared the update in a special video message, informing beneficiaries that the stipend has been raised from Rs13,500 to Rs14,500 starting from the current quarter.

She urged beneficiaries to ensure they receive the full amount of Rs14,500 when collecting their payment.

How to lodge a complaint about deductions

If beneficiaries receive less than the stipulated amount, they can file a complaint by visiting the nearest BISP tehsil office.

Applicants should report the issue to the assistant director or a responsible official and request a complaint form related to deduction or misappropriation.

Beneficiaries will need to provide their name, CNIC number, mobile phone number, the location where the payment was received, and details of the alleged deduction.

The complaint will then be investigated, and if found valid, the relevant bank will be instructed to take legal action against the agent responsible for the deduction. The deducted amount will be returned once the process is completed.

For further assistance, beneficiaries can also contact the BISP helpline at 0800-26477.

Officials have advised applicants to bring their original CNIC and mobile number when visiting the tehsil office. If they are unable to fill out the form themselves, they may seek assistance from the office staff.