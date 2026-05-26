ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Tuesday issued an important update for beneficiaries, announcing that future payments will be transferred through digital wallet accounts linked to free BISP mobile SIMs.

According to the official message, the initiative has been launched on the special directives of President Asif Ali Zardari and in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of promoting a cashless economy.

Under the new system, beneficiaries will receive upcoming installments only through digital wallet accounts opened using the specially issued Benazir mobile SIM.

BISP urged all beneficiaries who have not yet obtained their free SIM cards to immediately visit the nearest BISP office along with their personal mobile phones.

The last date to obtain the free BISP mobile SIM is June 15, 2026.

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The programme said the initiative aims to eliminate long queues, reduce waiting times, and improve transparency and convenience in the payment process.

“Women will be empowered,” the statement said, highlighting BISP’s vision to strengthen financial inclusion and empowerment of women across Pakistan.

The next installment of the Benazir Income Support Programme is expected to begin after Eid-ul-Adha in June 2026 for eligible beneficiaries nationwide.

Millions of families awaiting financial assistance have been seeking updates regarding payment release dates, CNIC verification, and withdrawal procedures.

Beneficiaries from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir had experienced temporary delays before Eid due to banking schedules, biometric verification issues, and district-wise payment phases.