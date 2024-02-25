BISP launches WhatsApp channel

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) launched a WhatsApp channel to facilitate its beneficiaries as well as common citizens by providing the details of all initiatives and counter fake messages.

The BISP urged the existing and intending beneficiaries to follow the official WhatsApp channel to get all the information about the programme.

The citizens can follow the BISP WhatsApp channel through the web link below

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaL06DJ9Bb602I388U2l

Earlier the BISP launched a modern call center in collaboration with the National Telecommunication Corporation to provide authentic information related to the programme and the grievances.

The individuals can contact the call center at 080026477 to register complaints or seek information about the program.

In January, the BISP said that the Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers to facilitate the registration process for the intending beneficiaries of the programme belonging to the remote areas of the country, are likely to be operational soon.

The Mobile Registration Centers would enable the deserving women residing in the far-flung areas to access the registration facilities through mobile vehicles, the state news agency reported.

According to an official source, the process of induction of Mobile Vans, which started in August, has entered into its last stages.