BISP Scholarships For Schools: How To Apply?

ISLAMABAD: Education is essential for the bright future of our children. To support this, the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is providing scholarship opportunities to the children of deserving and needy parents.

BISP has launched this landmark initiative to meet the demands of the modern era, recognizing that academic excellence is the only way to excel in today’s world.

How to Register for BISP Scholarships

Registration is simple and can be completed in three easy steps:

Visit a Nearby BISP Center: Bring the applicant child/children to your nearest BISP office. You must provide the children’s B-form and the mobile phone number already registered with BISP. The officer will then provide you with an Enrolment Slip. School Verification: Take the Enrolment Slip to the children’s school. Have the school staff duly fill out the required details. Submit the Slip: Return the completed slip to the BISP center for processing.

Required Details for the Enrolment Slip

To ensure successful processing, the following details must be accurately filled in:

Student’s class grade and section.

Class teacher’s name and contact details.

Headteacher’s name and details.

Eligibility and Mandatory Conditions

Mother’s Eligibility: The student’s mother must be a registered BISP beneficiary. B-Form: A NADRA-issued B-form for the children is mandatory. 70% Attendance: Students must maintain a minimum of 70% attendance in school to remain eligible for the scholarship. School Changes: If a child changes schools, BISP must be notified immediately to update their records.



Scholarship Breakdown

Age Requirements

Level Age Range Primary 4 to 12 years Secondary 8 to 18 years Higher Secondary 13 to 22 years

Quarterly Scholarship Rates (by Gender)

The following amounts are disbursed every three months:

Education Level Boys (PKR) Girls (PKR) Primary 2,500 3,000 Secondary 3,500 4,000 Higher Secondary 4,500 5,000

Girls will be paid a bonus of Rs 3000 on Completion of Primary Education.