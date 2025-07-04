Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Rates for July 04, 2025

Bitcoin is having a rough week, as its value has dropped despite some recent gains. Right now, one Bitcoin is worth around PKR 30,620,964.43 million.

That means if you wanted to buy 5 Bitcoins, you’d need over PKR 153 million. In the past 24 hours, trading activity has fallen by more than 32 percent, which means fewer people are buying and selling Bitcoin right now.

Still, over PKR 11.4 trillion worth of Bitcoin was traded during this time.

If you’re converting rupees to Bitcoin, PKR 1 will get you a very tiny amount about 0.00000003 BTC. For PKR 50, you’d get 0.00000163 BTC, not including any fees from the exchange or app you use.

It’s worth noting that in 2018, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued a warning to commercial and general banks against handling cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Litecoin.

Note: Bitcoin’s price is highly volatile and can change rapidly. For the latest rates and financial advice, consult a professional or a reliable exchange. We are not responsible for decisions based on this information.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a digital currency built from computer code. Unlike traditional currencies like the US dollar or euro, it isn’t controlled by a central bank or backed by any government.

Instead, BTC is managed by its community of users, who oversee and regulate it.

Supporters argue this makes it a more efficient alternative to conventional money, free from government actions like devaluing currency to support trade.

Like other currencies, BTC can be used to pay for goods, services, or swapped for other currencies, as long as the other party accepts it.

Where does it come from?

Bitcoin was introduced in 2009 through encrypted software developed by an individual or group using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

Last year, Australian businessman Craig Wright claimed to be BTC’s creator, though some remain sceptical of his assertion.

Since BTC’s debut, numerous other cryptocurrencies have emerged, but it remains the most widely recognised, with growing acceptance among merchants for payments.

Transactions occur when encrypted codes are shared across a computer network, which collectively tracks and validates them to prevent any BTC from being spent more than once.

Users can “mine” new Bitcoins by running their computers through complex, increasingly challenging processes. However, the system caps the total supply at 21 million Bitcoins, limiting how many will ever exist.