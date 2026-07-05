Bitcoin clings to $62K as macro data, tax rules and capital flows converge

Bitcoin is hanging in there above $62K on July 5, 2026. It’s bounced a bit from a nearly two-year low at $57,750 in early trading this week. All of the macro data, shifting Fed bets, and capital flow stories are creating this wild environment for the OG coin.

Bitcoin’s Back Over $62K What’s Really Going On?

Slamming the Brakes on the Fed

US nonfarm payroll growth was a shockingly low 57,000 in June. Estimates were calling for 114,000, and April and May data was slashed by an additional 74,000. The shocker sent the probability of a September Fed hike tumbling from 64% down to 54%, which in turn hammered 2-year yields and injected life into risk assets, including Bitcoin. This rally helped BTC snap back through the crucial $60,000 mark.

Letting Off the Gas on ETF Outflows?

In June, US spot Bitcoin ETFs shed a mind-boggling $4.51 billion. It’s no surprise AUM fell to $72.8 billion from a high of $104 billion. But some folks at CoinShares believe that the sell-off from “whales” (large holders) has “run its course.”

In other words, the $6.5 billion, two-month purge from ETF investors might have exhausted the most significant sellers.

In fact, the first few days of July are showing signs of stabilization with 7-day ETF flows coming in at a positive $1.24 billion.

Tax Man Cometh: Will Regulation Weigh Us Down?

Traders are keeping a very close eye on pending US tax regulations that could impact cryptocurrencies, as well as the upcoming Senate vote on the CLARITY Act, which could happen after July 13th. The still murky regulatory environment is an ongoing hurdle for the entire crypto market.

Key BTC Price Levels to Keep Your Eye On

BTC currently trading between $62,680 and $63,140, up a solid 5.15% for the week.

Overall Market Mood: Treading Carefully, But Holding

ETFs: While we’re seeing a rebound, let’s not forget that June was the worst month on record for Bitcoin ETF flows. To get a confirmation on a continued upward trend, we’ll need to see 5+ days of consecutive net inflows.

Whales: We’ve seen wallets with more than 1,000 Bitcoin trim some of their holdings (down by about 6,000 coins in total). However, these appear to be “measured trims, not capitulation” sell-offs, which is good news.

On-chain metrics look strong: Network hashrate remains at an all-time high of 725 EH/s, and BTC dominance is steady at 56.3%.

Where Does It Go from Here? Analysts are divided. Some believe we’ve laid the foundation for a push toward $65,000 to $70,000. Others remain more cautious and see a rangebound market between $56,000 and $62,000 as we head into the FOMC meeting on July 28th-29th.

What People Want to Know

Why did Bitcoin rally past $62,000? A: Weak June jobs data cooled off Fed rate hike speculation, improving risk sentiment in the market.

Have ETF outflows ended? A: It’s too early to say definitively. June outflows were historic, but recent data is showing signs of a potential slowdown in selling.