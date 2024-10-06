Bitcoin creator’s identity to be revealed in HBO documentary

The makers of an HBO documentary claimed to have identified the elusive Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Directed by Cullen Hoback, the documentary titled, “Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery” will reveal the person behind the creation of the digital currency.

The HBO documentary, set to debut on October 8 on Max, will see Hoback travelling around the world to uncover the mysterious person behind the currency.

The synopsis of the documentary reads, “In Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery, intrepid filmmaker Cullen Hoback dives into one of the most enduring and high-stakes mysteries in technology and finance: the origins of Bitcoin and the identity of its anonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.”

“More than a decade after Satoshi’s disappearance, Bitcoin now threatens to disrupt the global financial order, forcing nations to reconsider the very nature of money as Satoshi potentially stands to become the richest person on earth. Known for uncovering clandestine subcultures and movements through digital forensics, Hoback immerses himself with key players, uncovers never-before-seen clues, and humorously unravels Bitcoin’s chaotic origins and meteoric rise. Money Electric offers a thrilling, globe-spanning investigation into the intentions of Bitcoin’s enigmatic inventor, as Hoback encounters those who could be Satoshi, seeking to reveal who holds the power—and what they might do with it if Bitcoin were woven into our daily lives,” it added.

Read more: DG FIA urges regulation on cryptocurrency transactions in Pakistan

Hoback is widely known for his investigative documentaries including the 2021 film “Q: Into the Storm,” in which he probed the QAnon conspiracy phenomenon.

In 2017’s “What Lies Upstream,” he investigated a chemical spill which “spirals into an indictment of the entire system meant to protect drinking water, revealing cover-ups at the highest levels of government.”

It is to be noted here that several, including software engineer Hal Finney, computer scientist Nick Szabo, and Australian cryptographer Craig Wright have been named as the creators of Bitcoin over the years.

However, no one has yet succeeded in definitively proving their claim of uncovering the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto.