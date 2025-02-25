BTC to PKR: Conversion rate; February 25, 2025

Over the years, cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), have become one of the most attractive investment prospects and this article reflects the latest price in Pakistani rupee (PKR).

On February 25 2025, the cryptocurrency market witnessed notable shifts in the exchange rates of well-known digital currencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP).

By displaying the most recent values in the US dollar (USD) and Pakistani rupee (PKR) markets, these updates provide an overview of the latest trends and movements in the cryptocurrency sector.

Bitcoin Price in PKR

On February 25, 2025, at 6:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), one Bitcoin (BTC) is worth PKR 25,568,024.43 on the open exchange market. Bitcoin’s value has been computed and contrasted with the closing price of PKR 25,883,946.51 on February 24, 2025.

On February 25, 2025, at 6:00 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), the open exchange market price of Bitcoin in US dollars (USD) is $91,390.77. The price of Bitcoin was computed and contrasted with the closing price of $92,520.01 on February 24, 2025.

This information is not intended for trading or financial advice. Please confirm pricing with your broker before making transactions or investments. The exchange rate should not be considered investment advice, and it’s not recommended to buy, sell, or hold any securities or financial products.

Bitcoin (BTC): What is it?

Bitcoin (BTC) is a type of cryptocurrency, also called digital currency intended to function as a medium of exchange and a payment method independent of any individual, organization, or authority. This eliminates the requirement for trusted mediators, such as banks or mints, in financial transactions.

Where does it come from?

Bitcoin was launched in 2009 as a bit of encrypted software written by someone using the Japanese-sounding name Satoshi Nakamoto.

Last year secretive Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright said he was the creator of Bitcoin, but some have raised doubts over his claim.

Hundreds of other digital currencies followed but Bitcoin is by far the most popular, with an increasing number of merchants accepting digital currencies for payments.