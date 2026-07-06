Bitcoin steady above $63K, ether keeps Crypto strong

Ether leads recovery, Bitcoin defends $63k on whale buying – july 4, 2026 Crypto summary, Digital asset marketplace is opening July 2026 on a strength tone as the market-wide stabilization has been paced by Ether, which has advanced some 12 percent over the prior seven days.

A broader recovery for the market in digital assets is consolidating above key technical levels, with spot institutional fund price action indicating continued near-term risk-off sentiment. Bitcoin Surges 2.7% Over the Weekend as Dip Buyers Resurface After breaking out of a late June slump, Bitcoin (BTC) has found support around $63,000.

The largest cryptocurrency traded higher over the weekend to $63,700, or a gain of 2.7%.

Spot institutional demand for the flagship cryptocurrency saw sharp reversal on the weekend to $221.7 million in fresh investment-ending a near-record dry streak of 10 days of net outflows for spot bitcoin ETFs. “Massive spot buying from whales is the likely driver behind BTC finding and holding this crucial $63k level, counterbalancing this weak-on-weak institutional appetite,” according toon-chain analytics firm Glassnode.

“This organic buy-side pressure has so far neutralized choppy spot fund flows.” ETFs remain caught in a choppy push and pull, but sentiment turned positive into the weekend after a 10-day stretch where spot ETFs shed nearly half a billion dollars- totaling $526.64 million in net outflows last week, their 8th straight week of selling.

Similarly, spot ethereum ETFs notched minor net outflows totaling $13.67 million.

“The institutional selling pressure we saw throughout last week for Bitcoin spot products was surprisingly robust for the size of individual ETFs; however, the strong weekend inflows are the type that we’d hope to see before more sustained moves up,” says analyst Michael E.

W.

“Institutional money flow for bitcoin spot ETFs may be consolidating near a multi-week low of about $5.3 billion per week before a sustainable rally resumes.”

XRP and ADA Show Strength As majors move in sideways patterns, key altcoins have managed to break out of established technical patterns. Ripple’s XRP has finally broken through the key resistance level at $1.14 with high trading volume and seems to have successfully retested this level as support.

Meanwhile, Cardano’s ADA token has delivered another exceptional performance this past week, rallying a stunning 33% following a dramatic influx of more than 14,000 new network wallet addresses.

Crypto Diverges from Tech Stocks As Wall Street’s impressive rallies in AI and semiconductor equities begin to waver, cryptocurrencies have maintained surprising stability.

This divergence between traditional asset classes highlights a distinct resilience in the digital asset market. Macro outlook Market participants await this week’s closely watched Federal Reserve meeting minutes – the first under the helm of newly installed Chairman Kevin Warsh – and fresh employment data that may shed light on inflation and the future direction of interest rates.

Investors appear to be positioning for a period of increased volatility, with growing hope that continued softening in macro rate-hike sentiment may set the stage for sustained recovery in cryptocurrency assets later in the summer.