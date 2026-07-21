Bitcoin surges past $66K as bullish momentum builds

Bitcoin breaches $66,000 as the total crypto market capitalization hits $2.25 trillion. Explore key technical levels, whale accumulation trends, and potential market catalysts.

The cryptocurrency market has gained fresh momentum as the total market capitalization increased by 2.7% over the last 24 hours to reach $2.25 trillion-its highest level in over a month.

Traders are keenly watching the prior local high of $2.27 trillion following several weeks of consolidation. Should it break above this level, it could open the door for a retest of May’s high of $2.70 trillion.

Notable movers amongst the top-cap altcoins included Cardano (+9%), Uniswap (+8.7%), and Polkadot (+6.9%), while the defensive cryptos Tron (+0.1%), Litecoin (+1.7%), and Dash (+1.7%) saw smaller gains.

Bitcoin Tests Critical $66K-$68K Resistance Zone

Leading the charge, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a daily increase of 3%, moving above $66,000 and approaching early May levels.

[May High: $2.70T Market Cap / Peak BTC Levels]

$68,000 – 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement Target

$66,000 – Current Resistance / Former Support

[June Lows / Consolidation Phase]

Key Technical Levels to Watch

Immediate Resistance ($66,000): Bitcoin is testing a previously supportive price level that served as heavy resistance during last month’s price slide.

Fibonacci Retracement ($68,000): The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the sell-off from May to June lies around $68,000. A decisive daily close above this level would lend considerable technical credence to a reversal in the overall trend.

On-Chain Dynamics: Whale Accumulation Versus Liquidity Tightness

Underneath the current price action, the on-chain indicators reveal a battle between institutional purchasing and short-term retail liquidity.

1. Whale Accumulation signal

CryptoQuant data demonstrates a marked divergence between high-net-worth investors (“whales”) and middle-tier addresses in the last two months:

Whales: Consistently acquiring spot positions.

Mid-Sized Wallets: Divesting holdings during upward price movements.

Sustained accumulation by large-cap investors in a consolidation period is historically a positive sign for mid-term price performance.

2. Stablecoin outflows contribute to short-term impedance

On-chain analysis by Darkfost indicates that stablecoin balances on Binance and Bybit fell by a total of $2.3 billion last month. The diminished reserve of stablecoins on these exchanges reduces immediate buying pressure on the market, leading to volatile price action around major resistance levels.

3. FTX Creditor Distributions commence on July 31

One of the significant drivers of market liquidity is approaching. Bankrupt exchange FTX has announced a new distribution round, commencing on July 31, that is projected to reimburse users approximately $900 million. A fraction of this money could be reintroduced into the crypto market as new purchasing capital.