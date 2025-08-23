Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Rates for August 23, 2025

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, as of 2:35 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), the exchange rate for Bitcoin (BTC) in the open market stands at PKR 32,723,016.75, marking a decrease of PKR 593,383.61 from the previous day’s closing rate of PKR 33,316,400.36.

Cryptocurrency continues to reshape global finance, offering decentralised, borderless transactions and a hedge against inflation. As digital assets gain traction, Bitcoin (BTC) remains the flagship cryptocurrency, often viewed as “digital gold.” Its importance lies in its limited supply, transparency via blockchain, and growing institutional adoption.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin’s history dates back to 2009 when the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto introduced it as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. Since then, BTC has evolved from a niche tech experiment to a trillion-dollar asset class, influencing monetary policy debates and financial innovation.

In July 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) experienced notable fluctuations. The highest BTC to PKR rate was recorded at ₨. 34,247,028 on July 14, while the lowest dipped to ₨. 30,002,789.55, indicating a volatile but bullish month.

Looking ahead, August 2025 forecasts suggest a steady climb in cryptocurrency, with analysts predicting BTC to PKR rates ranging between ₨32,000,000 and ₨34,000,000, supported by ETF inflows and declining exchange balances. Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with expectations of a breakout if BTC surpasses key resistance levels.

Bitcoin (BTC) plays an increasingly vital role in shaping Pakistan’s economic landscape by offering innovative solutions to persistent financial challenges. As a decentralised digital currency, Bitcoin empowers millions of unbanked citizens with access to secure financial services through mobile wallets, promoting inclusion beyond traditional banking infrastructure.



NOTE: The information provided is intended solely for informational and estimation purposes. It should not be relied upon for trading decisions or financial advice. Prior to engaging in any transactions or investment activities, please verify exchange rates and pricing with your broker. This data does not constitute investment guidance, nor does it include recommendations regarding the purchase, sale, or holding of any securities or financial instruments.