Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Rates for July 02, 2025

On Wednesday, July 02, 2025, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) reached PKR 30,602,465.95, slightly decreasing from the closing price of PKR 30,363,251.09 recorded on July 01, 2025.

According to crypto exchange Coinbase, the fourth-quarter profits surpassed expectations, driven by heightened trading activity in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies following the U.S. presidential election.



The market excitement surrounding cryptocurrencies intensified after Donald Trump’s victory in the November election, propelling Bitcoin’s value to surpass $100,000 during the quarter. Investors expressed optimism about the potential for more favourable regulatory conditions for cryptocurrencies under the new administration.

It is essential to note that in 2018, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued a warning to commercial and general banks regarding the handling of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin.



What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a digital currency constructed from computer code. Unlike traditional currencies like the US dollar or euro, it operates independently of any central bank or government backing. Instead, Bitcoin is managed by its user community, which oversees and regulates the currency.

Proponents argue that this decentralised structure makes Bitcoin a more efficient alternative to traditional money, insulated from governmental actions such as currency devaluation intended to bolster trade. Similar to other currencies, Bitcoin can be utilised for transactions involving goods and services or exchanged for other currencies, provided the receiving party agrees to accept it.

Where does it originate?

Bitcoin (BTC)was introduced in 2009 through encrypted software created by an individual or group operating under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. In 2022, Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright claimed to be the original creator of Bitcoin, although his assertion has faced scepticism.

Since Bitcoin’s inception, numerous other cryptocurrencies have emerged; however, BTC remains the most recognised and is experiencing increasing acceptance among merchants for payment transactions.

Transactions are validated through encrypted codes shared across a computer network, which collectively track them to ensure that no BTC is spent more than once. Users can “mine” new Bitcoins by engaging in complex computational processes; however, the system limits the total supply to 21 million Bitcoins, establishing a cap on its availability.

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.