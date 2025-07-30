Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Rates for July 30, 2025

As of 02:15 PM (Pakistan Standard Time) on July 30, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at PKR 33,429,313.13. This reflects a slight decline from its earlier closing rate of PKR 33,521,312.52 recorded on July 29, representing a downward movement in the cryptocurrency’s value.

What is Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency is a type of digital money that uses encryption (called cryptography) to secure transactions. Unlike traditional currencies issued by governments, it’s decentralised and typically runs on blockchain technology, allowing people to send, receive, or store value online without relying on banks.

Examples include Bitcoin, Ripple, Dogecoin and many others, each with its own rules and use cases.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency, which means it’s a digital currency that operates independently of traditional banking systems. It’s powered by a technology called blockchain, a protected and decentralised ledger that records all transactions.

Many people consider Bitcoin an investment, while others use it for peer-to-peer payments. Like other cryptocurrencies, its value can be highly volatile, so it’s essential to approach it with research and caution.



Read More: DOGE to PKR: Conversion Rate; July 30, 2025



Where does it come from?

Bitcoin (BTC) originated from a groundbreaking idea introduced by an anonymous individual (or group) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

In October 2008, Nakamoto published a white paper titled “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”, which proposed a decentralised digital currency that could operate without the need for banks or governments.

This concept was rooted in earlier cryptographic and digital cash experiments, but Bitcoin was the first to successfully solve the double-spending problem using blockchain technology. On January 3, 2009, Nakamoto mined the genesis block, marking the birth of the Bitcoin network.

Note: BTC prices are subject to significant volatility and may fluctuate rapidly. For accurate and up-to-date market information or financial guidance, please consult a qualified professional or a trusted exchange platform. We do not accept liability for any investment decisions made based on this information.