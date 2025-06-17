Bitcoin to Pakistani Rupee Rates for June 17, 2025

On June 17, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) recorded a decline in value, falling to PKR 29,819,008.09. This marks a decrease compared to June 16, when the cryptocurrency closed at PKR 30,303,665.54.

The June 16 figure itself reflected a slight increase from the closing price of PKR 29,824,221.67 recorded on June 14, 2025.

The exchange rate of Bitcoin is currently going down. At the moment, 1 Bitcoin (BTC) is worth PKR 29,842,522.14. This means if you want to buy 5 Bitcoins, it would cost you PKR 149,212,610.68.

On the other hand, with PKR 1.00, you can get about 0.00000003 BTC, and with PKR 50.00, you would get around 0.00000168 BTC, not including any extra fees.

Over the past 7 days, the Bitcoin rate has dropped by 3.27 percent. In the last 24 hours alone, it changed by 1.75 percent. The highest price in the last day was PKR 30,869,377.69, and the lowest was PKR 29,747,133.54.

A month ago, 1 BTC was worth PKR 28,984,780.83, so the price has gone up by 2.26 percent since then. Compared to last year, the value has increased by PKR 18,145,452.82, showing a yearly growth of 61.62 percent.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a digital currency constructed from computer code. Unlike traditional currencies like the US dollar or euro, it operates independently of any central bank or government backing. Instead, Bitcoin is managed by its user community, which oversees and regulates the currency.

Proponents argue that this decentralised structure makes Bitcoin a more efficient alternative to traditional money, insulated from governmental actions such as currency devaluation intended to bolster trade. Similar to other currencies, Bitcoin can be utilised for transactions involving goods and services or exchanged for other currencies, provided the receiving party agrees to accept it.

Where does it originate?

Bitcoin (BTC)was introduced in 2009 through encrypted software created by an individual or group operating under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. In 2022, Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright claimed to be the original creator of Bitcoin, although his assertion has faced scepticism.

Since Bitcoin’s inception, numerous other cryptocurrencies have emerged; however, BTC remains the most recognised and is experiencing increasing acceptance among merchants for payment transactions.

Transactions are validated through encrypted codes shared across a computer network, which collectively track them to ensure that no BTC is spent more than once. Users can “mine” new Bitcoins by engaging in complex computational processes; however, the system limits the total supply to 21 million Bitcoins, establishing a cap on its availability.

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.