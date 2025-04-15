Bitcoin to PKR: Latest exchange rate; April 15, 2025

Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its value on April 15, 2025, at PKR 23,950,548.57 (approximately Rs 23.85 million), as per market data of the data.

The price follows a strong performance by Bitcoin, a major cryptocurrency exchange, which announced better-than-anticipated profits for the fourth quarter. The boost was attributed to heightened trading in Bitcoin and other digital currencies, spurred by market enthusiasm after the U.S. election in November 2024. Donald Trump’s victory fueled a crypto rally, pushing Bitcoin’s price beyond $100,000 in the quarter, as investors anticipated more favorable regulations under his administration.

In Pakistan, however, cryptocurrencies remain under scrutiny. Back in 2018, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) cautioned commercial and general banks against engaging with digital currencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin, highlighting regulatory concerns.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency, created through computer code in 2009 by an anonymous developer or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto. Unlike traditional currencies such as the U.S. dollar or euro, it operates without a central bank or government oversight, with its user community managing and regulating the system. Advocates say this independence makes it a more efficient alternative to conventional money, unaffected by government policies like currency devaluation.

Read More: Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 15, 2025

Bitcoin can be used for transactions—buying goods, services, or exchanging for other currencies—provided the recipient accepts it. Transactions are recorded and verified across a global network of computers, ensuring security by preventing double-spending. New Bitcoins are generated through “mining,” a process involving complex computations, though the total supply is capped at 21 million coins.

Despite its growing acceptance worldwide, with more merchants adopting it for payments, Bitcoin’s origins remain debated. Last year, Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright claimed to be its creator, though doubts persist within the crypto community. Since its launch, Bitcoin has inspired the creation of numerous other cryptocurrencies, yet it continues to dominate as the most recognized digital asset.

The prices of Bitcoin are extremely volatile and can vary greatly. To obtain the latest rates and financial advice, speak with a professional or reliable exchange. This information comes without guarantees: this publication is not liable for decisions made based on it.