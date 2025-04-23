Bitcoin to PKR: Latest Exchange Rate; April 23, 2025

The cryptocurrency market witnessed notable updates in the exchange rates of major digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP) on April 23, 2025.

Over the last decade, Cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin (BTC), has emerged as the strongest investment opportunity.

Bitcoin (BTC) in PKR

On April 23, 2025, at 3:55 PM PST, one Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at PKR 26,380,454.17 in the open market, showing a change from the previous day’s close of PKR 26,060,751.40.

Bitcoin (BTC) in USD

In US dollars, BTC’s value stood at $93,958.49 as of April 23, 2025, at 3:55 PM PST, up from $92,819.81 at the previous day’s close.

What is Bitcoin?

BTC is a digital cryptocurrency that operates independently of central banks and governments. It’s decentralized, meaning that transactions are recorded on a public ledger called the blockchain, allowing for peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries.

How Bitcoin Works?