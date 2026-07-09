Bitcoin tops $63K as rally gains steam

Bitcoin (BTC) successfully reclaimed $63K! Trading on the Binance USDT pairing now clearly shows BTC firmly in the uptrend. In the crypto market, nothing rises to the hype and attention of the world’s first crypto, and traders & analysts will now flock to see what’s driving the gains.

What’s Driving Bitcoin Market Rally?

Breaking $63,000 levels marks another crucial development for Bitcoin, restoring the crypto to prices that are just not seen every day, especially as a positive outlook with growing institutional interest takes centre stage along with changing macroeconomic signals.

While short-term volatility should be always be expected, this definite breakdown now confirms strong buying forces are overcoming any sell pressure that has previously occurred.

Here are the three main factors that are pushing BTC higher;

ETF Inflows & institutional buying: High investor sentiment driven by anticipation for the continuous buying trend of spot Bitcoin ETFs 2.

Weak US Dollar (DXY): As the global benchmark dollar-denominated index has been under considerable pressure. Any weak dollar has historically acted as fuel for risk assets such as Bitcoin.

Exchange Reserve Decline: The supply on crypto exchanges (spot and margin) have seen tremendous drops in supply. As traders now see long-term Bitcoin holders taking their supply off the market, this indicates demand will outstrip supply at these price points.

Technical levels to watch: 1. $63,000 levels –

This has successfully changed from a hard resistance into support 2. $65,000, followed by $69,000 levels to come (ATH level of Bitcoin during 2021 market)