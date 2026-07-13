Bitcoin under pressure as US-Iran crisis deepens

As Markets Fluctuate Investors Pull Riskier Bets on Increased Geopolitical Tensions; Brent Crude Surges Over 4% The cryptocurrency Bitcoin markets are once again under immense pressure as mounting geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran are forcing investors to move out of risk-heavy assets.

This comes just hours after Bitcoin managed to spike past the $64,250 mark in intraday trade as traders rushed to abandon more speculative trades. Bitcoin was seen trading 0.65% lower in the past 24 hours and is now down nearly 2% for the week.

Even though BTC managed to stay above the psychological $64,000 level after the initial US attacks, a full-blown regional conflict poses a significant risk to global markets.

The Correlation Between Oil Prices and Bitcoin’s Crypto Collapse There is a direct connection between the latest fall in crypto and volatile movements seen in global commodities trading in overnight. The global market reacted quickly to last night’s conflict: Brent Crude Oil soared by more than 4%. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped over 4%. As investors braced themselves for potential disruption of key shipping lanes around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, the price of oil’s climb ignited further fears of rising global inflation.

It has always been the case in history for soaring crude oil to raise inflational expectations and then raise the government bonds and the USD currency too, and thus creating a steep wall for all cryptocurrencies.

The advocates of Bitcoin often market the currency as a digital hedge against geopolitical risks, yet this latest sell-off reconfirms it as a speculative asset that reacts negatively to macroeconomic shocks. Key Levels for Bitcoin Bears and Bulls On recent days, Bitcoin prices has been hovering around the established ranges. The $60,000 mark, following an initial test lower this past month, provided critical support after Bitcoin surged by more than 11% to hit $64,700.

Conversely, resistance remains at $65,000 for now; analysts believe a decisive daily closing price over this level is necessary to spur another Bull run, while a breach below the aforementioned key level could send it spiraling back towards $57,000. Three Forces Competing For Crypto’s Attention As we observe, capital has pulled back from the broader altcoin and digital asset sphere on the back of a 3 major market forces acting in unison, market analysts indicate. The volatile geopolitical situation in the Middle East keeps the markets on high alert.

Negotiations in this front between all sides, have so far yielded nothing, and unless we are sure about a sustainable path towards trade security, capital will most likely remain prudent and on the fence.

Bitcoin also is approaching the later stage of the 4-year historical halving cycles, and the market tends to have an extensive mid-cycle corrections. Finally, a massive cash chase for institutionals continues with the money drawn towards big tech, AI firms, and the initial public offering of prominent companies.