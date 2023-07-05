BJP leader urinates on tribal man’s face, video triggers outrage

A shameful incident was reported from India’s Madhya Pradesh state where a BJP leader was caught on camera urinating on the face of a tribal man. The video went viral on social media and triggered outrage among the people.

The incident took place in Sidhi district where a BJP leader namely Pravesh Shukla who is said to be the representative of Sidhi lawmaker Kedar Nath Shukla.

According to the Indian media reports, the incident was reported in Kubri village nine days ago and the shameful video went viral on social media.

आदिवासियों के हितों की झूठी बात करने वाली भाजपा का नेता एक आदिवासी ग़रीब व्यक्ति के ऊपर इस तरह पैशाब कर रहा है।

अति निंदनीय कृत्य।@ChouhanShivraj जी यह है आपका आदिवासी प्रेम?? इस जंगलराज को क्या कहें और भाजपा नेता की गिरफ़्तारी क्यूँ नहीं हुई ? आरोपी का नाम प्रवेश शुक्ला बताया… pic.twitter.com/ZwgeaYza5R — Abbas Hafeez (@AbbasHafeez) July 4, 2023

Congress slammed the ruling BJP over the incident and its spokesperson Abbas Hafeez said on Twitter that the BJP leader who talks about the interests of the tribals, is pissing on a poor tribal person.

“Very condemnable act. @ChouhanShivraj Yes, is this your tribal love? What to call this Jungle Raj and why the BJP leader was not arrested? The name of the accused is being told as Pravesh Shukla, who is the representative of the BJP MLA. The MLA is Kedar Nath Shukla. There are photographs of the accused urinating on the tribal youth along with veteran BJP leaders.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured action in the case after the video went viral.

He said on Twitter, “A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice…I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA.”