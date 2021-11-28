BJP leaders mocked for portraying Beijing airport as Noida

Several leaders of the ruling BJP in India have come under criticism from the Chinese media after they shared images of the Beijing Daxing International Airport as the model for the upcoming Jewar airport in Noida.

An employee of the CGTN, a state-affiliated media outlet in China, pointed out the matter from his Twitter handle as he shared the messages posted from multiple social media accounts of Indian leaders.

“Errr….Shocked to know that Indian government officials had to use photographs of China Beijing Daxing International Airport as proof of their ‘achievements of infrastructure’,” tweeted Shen Shiwei.

Errr….Shocked to know that Indian government officials had to use photographs of China Beijing Daxing International Airport as proof of their “achievements of infrastructure”. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bfz7M4b8Vy — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) November 26, 2021



Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Prahlad Singh Patel, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were among those whose tweets were highlighted.

“Asia’s largest international airport in Noida will also bring in Rs 35,000 crore investment. Besides this, more than 1 lakh people will be given employment,” read Thakur’s tweet.

एशिया के सबसे बड़े एयरपोर्ट के रूप में नोएडा इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट अपने साथ 35000 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश भी लाने जा रहा है। इससे एक लाख से अधिक लोगों को रोजगार उपलब्ध होगा और क्षेत्र में विकास की गति भी तेज होगी। pic.twitter.com/YokeYkz5Le — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) November 25, 2021



Shen Shiwei further responded to the BJP leaders in his Tweet saying: “Welcome to China’s Beijing Daxing International Airport, a mega project with a cost of US$ 17.47 billion”.

Welcome to China’s Beijing Daxing International Airport, a mega project with a cost of US$ 17.47 billion. pic.twitter.com/QkxcgDvF8t — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) November 27, 2021



“Indian government’s fake news propaganda debunked”, he said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!