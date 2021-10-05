BKUC VC possessed tampered academic degree, alleges assistant professor

CHARSADDA: An assistant professor has levelled serious allegations against the vice-chancellor of Bacha Khan University Charsadda, claiming that he possessed a tampered degree and is involved in illegal appointments in the varsity, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The BKUC Professor Dr Imran alleged that the varsity’s vice-chancellor possessed tampered degree and he had illegally appointed his brother as a legal adviser despite the presence of two legal advisers.

He further alleged that the VC included his wife in the varsity’s selection board to finalise the appointments of the professors besides being involved in illegally appointing dozens of employees on an ad hoc basis.

Dr Imran claimed that the appointment orders of the ad hoc employees were hidden by the BKUC registrar.

The varsity’s spokesperson rejected the allegations levelled by Dr Imran and said that there is a dispute going on between the administration and Dr Imran regarding his dues. The spokesperson added that the varsity has a procedure to clearing dues and issuance of experience certificates of its employees.

The public relations officer (PRO) of the Bacha Khan University Charsadda rejected the allegations of the assistant professor against the VC and registrar.

