Blac chyna escalates legal battle with $20M lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Twin Hector

Blac Chyna filed a 20million dollar cross-complaint against her ex-boyfriend Twin Hector amid their ongoing legal battle.

As per a recent report by TMZ, Chyna filed the legal response last week after Hector sued her in 2024. He has multiple times during their relationship.

In her cross-complaint, Chyna alleged that she only struck Hector during one alleged incident and that she did so in self-defense after he attacked her. Her attorneys argued that any contact he maintained was “a direct, necessary, and proportionate act of self-defense performed solely to prevent further injury to herself.”

Moreover, Rob Kardashi accused Hector of violating a non-disclosure agreement as refrenced her in his songs he released in recent years. As per the filing, Hector mentions in one of his songs a woman who wears a size 39 shoe, which Chyna reveals is her shoe number.

She also alleged that Hector previously told her in a text message that the lyric could refer to anyone. Now, she also alleged that Hector previously told her in a text message that the lyric could refer to anyone.