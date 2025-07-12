Everything we know about Black Clover season 2 so far

After years of waiting, Black Clover season 2 is officially on the way. The long-rumoured return of the anime was confirmed at Anime Expo 2025, where Crunchyroll unveiled a teaser trailer and striking new visual featuring Asta in Devil Union mode.

According to Screen Rant, the announcement comes five years after the anime ended in March 2021 with Episode 170. Since then, the only animated follow-up was the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King film.

Now, Black Clover season 2 picks up the story, promising a darker, more polished return under Studio Pierrot’s direction, with support from creator Yūki Tabata.

Black Clover season 2 will continue the story from where the movie left off, entering the high-stakes Spade Kingdom Raid arc and eventually moving into the manga’s final saga.

These arcs are known for their explosive battles, deep emotional moments, and significant character developments for Asta, Yuno, Noelle, and others.

Though the original anime ran for 170 episodes across four years, Black Clover season 2 is being treated as a fresh production cycle.

The new format is expected to follow a seasonal release model, similar to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Demon Slayer, offering tighter quality control and fewer filler episodes.

While no official release date has been given, signs point to a mid-to-late 2026 debut.

Studio Pierrot is currently balancing other major titles, so a well-paced timeline will help deliver the intense animation quality the Spade Kingdom arc demands.

The teaser trailer of Black Clover second season hints at a more cinematic approach, with Asta’s design closely mirroring his manga appearance in later chapters.

Fans quickly celebrated across platforms like Reddit and X, with hashtags like #BlackClover and #AstaIsBack trending worldwide.

Season 2 is expected to cover major plotlines, including the multi-nation alliance against the Dark Triad, Nacht’s backstory, and the evolution of Asta’s bond with Liebe.

With Black Clover season 2 joining a packed 2026 anime lineup alongside titles like Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen, the competition will be fierce.