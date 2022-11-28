Black Magic?: Minor’s body with ‘spell’ written on chest found in Lahore

LAHORE: Police in Punjab’s capital Lahore have found body of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy with a strange writing on the victim’s chest leading the law enforcement agency to believe that the child was used for black magic, ARY News reported.

According to details, police in Chung area of Lahore said that they have found body of a two-and-a-half-year-old child from near a graveyard with a strange writing which they believe is a secret code or spell related to black magic.

Police say the writing on the victim’s body suggests that either the child was killed for the purpose or lost his life while being used for black magic, adding that they have acquired services of experts to decode the script or spell written on the child’s chest through a sharp object.

The law enforcement agency said that police is also interrogating some suspects arrested in the case.

Black magic, also known as Dark Magic, has traditionally referred to the use of supernatural powers or magic for evil and selfish purposes;or magic associated with the devil or other evil spirits. It is also sometimes referred to as the “left-hand path”. People performing black magic often engage in criminal activities to please the devil, which sometimes includes murder.

