‘Black Panther’ actor Carrie Bernans injured in NYC hit-and-run

Award-winning Hollywood actor Carrie Bernans has been severely injured in a hit-and-run incident in New York City.

As reported by international news agencies, actor, producer and stuntwoman, Carrie Bernans, 29, best known for featuring in uncredited roles in ‘The Color Purple’ and ‘Black Panther’, was severely injured in the early hours of Monday, when a driver, trying to escape a hit-and-run, crashed into an outdoor dining area of a Manhattan-based restaurant.

According to the details, the actor suffered broken bones and chipped teeth and is in a great deal of pain, as updated by her mother, Patricia Lee, on Instagram.

Sharing the details of the traumatic incident, Lee penned, “She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near. It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening.”

View this post on Instagram

“She have a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive. Nine people were injured in his attempted escape from the hit & run, including 3 police officers. Police caught him shortly after and arrested him. Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself,” she detailed.

“Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She’s in so much pain but healing,” her mother requested.

Concluding the post, Lee informed Bernans’ followers that her surgery had been completed and thanked the first responders, strangers, family, friends and all those who assisted her after the incident.

