Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther makes entry as playable character

T’Challa also known as Black Panther made its entry as a playable character in the War for Wakanda expansion pack of the Marvel’s Avengers game, Gizmodo reported.

Square Enix’s developers Hannah MacLeod and Scott Walters, speaking about the project with Comic Book Resource, said that they were focused on making Black Panther making its entry with “an entire nation”

“I think the biggest thing that we wanted to focus on is that T’Challa comes with an entire nation. There’s a lot more to him that he wanted to get into in terms of Wakanda, and so we wanted to take the time to really do that justice,” says MacLeod. “From the story side of things, it was always looking at how the characters fit into the overall arc in terms of the Kree invasion, not just from a fangirl’s or a fanboy’s standpoint.

“We listen to the fans, and we have our own priorities there. T’Challa is just so iconic that everybody wanted to figure out a way to make it happen.”

