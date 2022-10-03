Marvel Studios releases ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer

Marvel Studios has released the official trailer of the upcoming Hollywood film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tells the story of Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje joining hands to save their nation from intervening world powers following King T’Challa’s death.

As the people from Wakanda strive to embrace the future, the protagonist must unite with Nakia and Everett Ross to create a new path for their beloved kingdom.

“Show them who we are.” Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, only in theaters November 11. Get tickets now: https://t.co/GJSG04MkXr pic.twitter.com/pRIhnoNFn4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 3, 2022

The cast features Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Tenoch Huerta, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Richard Schiff, Michaela Coel, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Mabel Cadena, Isaach De Bankolé, María Mercedes Coroy and others.

Ryan Coogler has directed the film. He has also written the film with Joe Robert Cole.

Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Kevin Feige, Nate Moore and Barry H. Waldman have produced the film.

The release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11 will mark the end of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It followed Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The movies which are lined up in Phase Five are Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Blade, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.

