Blackbuck gives birth child in Landhi Zoo

KARACHI: A blackbuck at Landhi Zoo has given birth a calf, citing to the zoo officials, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A couple of the rare animal was shifted from Karachi Zoological Garden to Landhi Zoo four years ago, the zoo administration said.

With this birth the members of the blackbuck family in zoo have reached to 11 including eight females, officials said.

This rare specie has now only present in Karachi’s Landhi Zoo, officials said.

A native of the South Asian region is presently an ocassional straggler along the eastern desert border areas of the country. There is no permant resident population today in Pakistan.

During the late 1970s and early 80s small populations of blackbuck were brought from Texas, U.S.A to start a reintroduction program in country.