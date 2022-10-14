BLACKPINK rules Billboard charts with ‘Born Pink’

All-girls K-pop group BLACKPINK is ruling the Billboard charts in the US with their latest studio album ‘Born Pink’.

The K-Pop girls’ quartet has taken over the Billboard charts with their second Korean language studio album, ‘Born Pink’ which came out last month. In the third week of the release of the album, BLACKPINK is still going strong with its position on both Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts.

With a smashing debut in the No.1 spot on Billboard 200 chart with the September 16 release, ‘Born Pink’ stayed strong in 24th position as of October 11.

Meanwhile, the title track from the album, ‘Shut Down’ has its position cemented on the weekly rating of ‘Hot 100’ for the third consecutive week. The track is currently in the 88th spot on the list.

Moreover, the album has also held records for top sales on the global level.

Apart from Billboard, the girls are rocking several other music charts across the globe as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that BLACKPINK with its recent offering also recorded the highest first-week sales by any female artist, and took over the title previously held by fellow K-Pop idols AESPA.

In other news, the girls’ band is ready to kickstart their most sought-after world tour of at least 16 countries tomorrow, October 15, which will continue through June.

