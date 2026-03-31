BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes history with first-ever K-Pop Las Vegas residency

BLACKPINK’s Lisa (Lalisa Manoban) is officially taking her global stardom to new heights!

The rapper and dancer has announced her debut Las Vegas residency, making history as the first K-pop artist ever to headline a residency in the entertainment capital of the world.

The 29-year-old star revealed the exciting news on March 30 via Instagram, teasing fans with the bold title of her upcoming shows: VIVA LA LISA. “Vegas, are you ready?” she wrote, instantly sending BLINKs into a frenzy.

According to official details, the residency will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, one of the city’s most iconic venues known for hosting some of the biggest names in music. Lisa will perform a limited run of shows across two weekends in November 2026, with dates set for Nov. 13–14 and Nov. 27–28.

The announcement marks a major milestone not just for Lisa, but for the global rise of K-pop.

Fans eager to attend can begin signing up for ticket access starting April 1, with presales kicking off on April 22.

Lisa’s Vegas debut comes on the heels of her successful solo era. Her 2025 album Alter Ego debuted at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart and secured a spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, further cementing her status as a global powerhouse.